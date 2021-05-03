Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

