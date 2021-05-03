Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193,250. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

