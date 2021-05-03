Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.44. 10,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

