Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $860,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $61.07. 100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

