Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $180.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,267 shares of company stock valued at $44,227,676. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

