Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 342,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 667,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

