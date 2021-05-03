Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
In other Provident Financial news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 in the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.
