Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.36

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

