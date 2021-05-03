Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $100.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

