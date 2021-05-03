Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
