Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

PLSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

