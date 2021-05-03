Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Puma has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

