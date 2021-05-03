PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Kees Weel Sells 689,531 Shares

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) insider Kees Weel sold 689,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.11 ($4.36), for a total value of A$4,213,034.41 ($3,009,310.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. PWR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

