Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $19.16 or 0.00033589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $27,710.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01181172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.00737344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.95 or 1.00388889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

