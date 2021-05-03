Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $320.73 on Monday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $177.69 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

