Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

TXRH opened at $107.02 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

