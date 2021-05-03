Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

