Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $233.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

