Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Juniper Networks, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Juniper Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.