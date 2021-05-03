Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $98.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

