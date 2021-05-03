Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

