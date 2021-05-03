Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Piper Sandler

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.