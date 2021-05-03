Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.82 EPS.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
