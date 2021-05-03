Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

