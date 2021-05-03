Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Reduced by KeyCorp

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

DPZ opened at $422.34 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.