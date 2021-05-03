Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised by Analyst

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. LKQ has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

