Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

