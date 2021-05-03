Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Boosted by Scotiabank

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orbia Advance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

