Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

