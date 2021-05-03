Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Increased by Analyst

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

