Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $422.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.30. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

