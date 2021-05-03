Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.14 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

