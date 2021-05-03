Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Community Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Community Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Community Financial by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Community Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

