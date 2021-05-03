Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.