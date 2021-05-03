Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Boosted by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $138.31 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 94,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.