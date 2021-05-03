Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

