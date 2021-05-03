Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.00 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

