Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $81.50 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $279,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

