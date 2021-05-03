Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 3.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

