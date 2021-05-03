QP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 166,268 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

