QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

