QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 172,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

