QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

