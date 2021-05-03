Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0993 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $70.86 million and $4.24 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

