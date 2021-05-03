Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUMU. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 164,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,841. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

