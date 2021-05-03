Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTLR opened at $11.35 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

