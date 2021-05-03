Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $130,443.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,036.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.09 or 0.05787708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.08 or 0.00510343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.83 or 0.01781029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.42 or 0.00719580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00638464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00439470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

