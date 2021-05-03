Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

