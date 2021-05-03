Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $2.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.74.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

