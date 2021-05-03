Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

