Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a positive rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

